In the article, information regarding the Islamic State's internal affairs — including their leadership structure, financial operations, and security structures — were seized in a raid by the Delta Force commando. This information helped to carry out an airstrike against another Islamic State leader, though the suggestions of leaks come from the question of "how effectively even this trove of materials can be exploited, given the nature of the Islamic State’s secrecy and ability to adapt," as raised by American counterterrorism officials.