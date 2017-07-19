American Horror Story is terrifying fans — and the new season hasn't even premiered yet. The official title of the seventh season of the horror anthology series was revealed to be American Horror Story: Cult, and now that the secret has been revealed, the promotional team behind the show is making sure we don't forget it. American Horror Story is having its "cult" recruit on Facebook, and it's pretty much the creepiest thing you'll see all day.
Fans may stumble upon the new campaign by pure chance while searching for clues about the new season of AHS on the show's official website, AHS7.com. When you go to the site, you'll see that creepy clown promo playing. When it stops (if you get that far without slamming your laptop shut, of course), click on the AHS: Cult logo. That will take you to another button that says "Continue," underneath the words "It Begins Now."
By pressing continue, you agree to connect Facebook Messenger with the American Horror Story site. Shortly after, you'll receive a message from a mysterious person — and receive several options as to how to respond, including "Who are you?" and "What is this?"
The creepy final message I received?
"You will be contacted again."
While not much is known about the viral campaign, it seems that there will be eight different elements for fans to enjoy leading up to the premiere on September 5, as there are eight separate tabs on the website. (When you roll your mouse over each word, it currently says "Locked.") Whatever else the American Horror Story team has in store for fans, I'm excited to unlock it — if also just a little bit frightened.
AHS may have dropped its title on fans, but it's definitely keeping the mystery alive.
