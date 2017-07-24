These Films Have Your Daily Recommended Value Of Black Girl Magic

Times have changed since 1940, when Gone with the Wind's Hattie McDaniel became the first Black actress to win an Academy Award — for playing a maid. These days, Black women have more prominent and diverse roles on the big screen, and are dominating the box office, too.
Girls Trip, a comedy with all Black leads, and directed by a Black actor, took home $30 million this weekend. Compare that to the $24.6 million that Bridesmaids made in its 2011 opening weekend, for further proof. We're not saying that Hollywood is as inclusive as it needs to be — far from it. Which is why we still get so excited to see promo shots and trailers of the leading ladies we love doing what they do best: slaying. Baby steps, right?
So, grab the popcorn and take a look at some of the looks we're most excited to see this summer and next year, ahead.