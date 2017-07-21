The Leaked Video Of Blue Ivy Dancing May Be Adorable, But We Shouldn't Be Watching It

The video, which features a watermark reading @tarajixone, has now been shared by multiple accounts across Instagram and Twitter. According to reports, the footage shows Blue Ivy breaking it down to “Just Do It” by The Execs while Beyoncé sits nearby cheering on her daughter. Reactions to the video are a bit mixed. On the way hand, many people taking to social media to talk about just how adorable Blue is and how impressive her dance moves are. On the other hand, the video has made many deeply uncomfortable. One Twitter user wrote, "It's creepy af how that person got such a private video of Blue Ivy dancing..." Another said, "Watching Blue Ivy dancing was pretty cringy and I feel like the video should not have surfaced."