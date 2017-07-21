The Leaked Video Of Blue Ivy Dancing May Be Adorable, But We Shouldn't Be Watching It

Recently, we melted when we first had the pleasure of hearing Blue Ivy Carter rap on a bonus track of her dad's new album 4:44. Today, another one of the five-year-old's talents was exposed, but this time, we're not exactly thrilled. That's because the recently released footage, which shows Blue Ivy dancing, seemsto have been recorded during an intimate moment with her family. The video does not appear to have been released with consent from her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. And, of course, that is not okay.
The video, which features a watermark reading @tarajixone, has now been shared by multiple accounts across Instagram and Twitter. According to reports, the footage shows Blue Ivy breaking it down to “Just Do It” by The Execs while Beyoncé sits nearby cheering on her daughter. Reactions to the video are a bit mixed. On the way hand, many people taking to social media to talk about just how adorable Blue is and how impressive her dance moves are. On the other hand, the video has made many deeply uncomfortable. One Twitter user wrote, "It's creepy af how that person got such a private video of Blue Ivy dancing..." Another said, "Watching Blue Ivy dancing was pretty cringy and I feel like the video should not have surfaced."
It's creepy af how that person got such a private video of Blue Ivy dancing and on top of that they got other videos of Beyoncé too. Smh— Becca? (@MJStarLover) July 21, 2017
Watching Blue Ivy dancing was pretty cringy and I feel like that video should not have surfaced. Why can't people mind their damn business?!— Yup (@RETR0SPEKT_) July 21, 2017
Me: Who got access to Blue Ivy dancing?!This is a private moment not meant for fans— Shauntell (@JustMeShauntell) July 21, 2017
Also Me: *Sees Blue dancing* pic.twitter.com/CybreZ1qTL
This is a private family moment why are you posting it. Bey already doesn't get enough privacy. WTF— Rachelle Louis (@RachelleLouis4) July 21, 2017
Girl I saw that video and immediately went to Mrs. Carter's account to check for approval. I felt guilty seeing it without her permission.— 3-Snaps-Stacey (@staceyannv) July 21, 2017
While we have no doubt that Blue Ivy absolutely slays in the video — we already know she's talented thanks to "Blue's Freestyle/We Family," and just look at who her parents are — we can't help but think how devastated we would be if our family's most private moments were shared with the world without our knowledge or permission. Regardless of how cute the video may seem, its being shared is a serious violation for the Knowles-Carter family. So, no, we shouldn't watch it or send it to our friends.
