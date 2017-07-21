Jigsaw's baaaack. Well, sort of. The new trailer for Jigsaw dropped on Thursday, giving us our first true glimpse at the horror that is to unfold in the eighth film in the Saw franchise.
One thing we haven't gotten a glimpse of? Tobin Bell's serial killer Jigsaw — a.k.a. John Kramer. But don't worry: we have seen plenty of his tried-and-true death traps, which a new crop of (likely terrible people) will have to twist their way out of. Likely, literally. (It should go without saying that this movie is not for the squeamish.)
It makes sense that Bell's character is MIA from the new trailer — even though his voice echoes throughout the many torture chambers we get snapshots of in the new promo. That's because Jigsaw died in Saw III — he's been living on through recordings and "helpers" ever since. In Jigsaw, it seems that someone is picking up where Kramer's pseudo assistants Detective Mark Hoffman (Costas Mandylor) and Dr. Gordon (Cary Elwes, a.k.a. WESTLEY FROM THE PRINCESS BRIDE?!?) left off.
While there's definitely a story in the Saw movies — the last of which, Saw 3D, came out in 2010 — most people stick around to see what outlandish traps will appear. The new trailer puts the Jigsaw copycat's new victims in a bucket of sand, and also attempts to decapitate them in some sort of bizarre bucket-and-spinning-saw challenge. (Yes, there will be blood.)
You really have to see it for yourself, but if you're even the tiniest bit queasy, you might want to go watch a puppy video instead. It's really not for the faint of heart.
The upcoming film hits theaters on October 27, so plan your Halloween accordingly.
