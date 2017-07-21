After getting frustrated that the shaving wasn't working and stopping halfway through, McAvoy went to his bedroom. "And then I get this voice from downstairs from my granny and granddad, and they're both standing at the bottom of the stairs, and they're going like 'James, James son... will you come downstairs and have a chat?'" he recalled. "And I was like, 'uh huh,' and they were like, 'is something wrong?' And I was like 'what do you mean?' and they were like 'show us your wrists.' And I was like 'what?' And they were like, 'show us your wrists. We've just seen your granddad's razor, and it's got blood in it, an there's blood in the toilet. Show us your wrists son, show us your wrists!'"