James McAvoy's currently sporting a bald head for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, but as it turns out, that's not the only body part he's shaved. On Wednesday's The Late Show, he told Stephen Colbert a story about shaving his pubes for the first time at his grandparents' house, Entertainment Weekly reports, and it is good. And by good, we mean painfully awkward.
"Does the carpet match the lack of drapes?" Colbert asked. "It's a natural question," McAvoy joked before launching into the story. "I actually did once try to shave down there when I was young...and I used my granddad's razor," he said.
It's a decision with a lot of potential to go wrong, and boy, did it live up to that potential.
After getting frustrated that the shaving wasn't working and stopping halfway through, McAvoy went to his bedroom. "And then I get this voice from downstairs from my granny and granddad, and they're both standing at the bottom of the stairs, and they're going like 'James, James son... will you come downstairs and have a chat?'" he recalled. "And I was like, 'uh huh,' and they were like, 'is something wrong?' And I was like 'what do you mean?' and they were like 'show us your wrists.' And I was like 'what?' And they were like, 'show us your wrists. We've just seen your granddad's razor, and it's got blood in it, an there's blood in the toilet. Show us your wrists son, show us your wrists!'"
After repeating to them that there was nothing going on with his wrists, he eventually broke down and confessed, "I was shaving my balls!" he recounted. "They were very kind of like, ‘What? What?' And it took a while before they gave me the talk about hygiene and how my granddad uses that razor on his face."
Believe it or not, this isn't the first time McAvoy's talked about pubic hair in an interview. "I think a lot of men shave their, um, their balls and their shaft, but that, that’s just for pornos," he said while talking to Vulture about his character in Trance, who prefers women with shaven pubes. "With Simon, a woman shaving is what he prefers, it is part of his fantasy, but the reason why he likes it is a little deeper than why most guys apparently like it. He has a particular classical and artistically related aesthetic. I don’t know if most guys do like it, by the way. I think most people in porn films seem to like it! But I don’t know if it’s necessarily what people want."
This is obviously a topic he's been contemplating for quite some time now.
