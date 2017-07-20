As painful as it sometimes is, we always like to see what other countries can eat and drink at their Starbucks locations that we can’t. Most of the time, we're drawn in by exciting drinks like say this Japanese Frappuccino that was topped with an actual piece of chocolate cake. But, we also wish we could try some of the coffee chain’s international food options like those mini matcha puddings that are served in the most adorable tiny coffee cups. Even the Starbucks stores themselves make us want to go for an impromptu trip around the world — the one in Curacao is right on the beach, and we have long been hoping to visit it. With over 25,000 store locations in 75 different countries all over the globe, there are plenty of Starbucks drinks, dishes, and shops we're missing.
Fortunately, the internet exists so while we may not be able to dine at these international Starbucks locations in real life (yet), we can see what some of them have to offer. Today, Starbucks shared a list of over 20 food options that can be found at its stores around the world. According to the Starbucks press release, the chain strives to provide a "variety of sweet and savory food that reflects the diverse palates and cultures of the company’s customers." If only some of those foods could make their way stateside.
The international menu items that excite us the most are the desserts. And while we certainly wish we could taste test them all on one epic trip to all 75 countries, we instead rounded up the most enticing-looking treats. Take a look ahead to see the sweet offerings sold at Starbucks locations around the world, and start day dreaming about which dessert you'd most like to enjoy with your coffee.