As painful as it sometimes is, we always like to see what other countries can eat and drink at their Starbucks locations that we can’t. Most of the time, we're drawn in by exciting drinks like say this Japanese Frappuccino that was topped with an actual piece of chocolate cake . But, we also wish we could try some of the coffee chain’s international food options like those mini matcha puddings that are served in the most adorable tiny coffee cups. Even the Starbucks stores themselves make us want to go for an impromptu trip around the world — the one in Curacao is right on the beach, and we have long been hoping to visit it. With over 25,000 store locations in 75 different countries all over the globe, there are plenty of Starbucks drinks, dishes, and shops we're missing.