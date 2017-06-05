If you happen to find yourself in Japan in this summer, first of all, we're so jealous, but second of all, you'll may get the chance to have your cake and drink it, too. The Matcha Shot version of the Frappuccino will be released on June 14, and the Coffee Shot flavor will be out June 23. July 13 will be the last day to get both. Once the drink is finally released to the public, we'll be spending a good slice of our time scrolling through Instagram to see everyone's shots of the new Frappuccinos. It's the only way we'll be able to partake in the action without flying to Japan.