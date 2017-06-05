Starbucks Japan has been doing a lot of creative work with matcha this season, and every new matcha menu item has done more to make us wish we could take a Japanese vacation. The start of spring brought adorable matcha pudding cups that took over our Instagram feeds, and now Starbucks Japan has introduced a new Frappuccino that features the green tea flavor. As excited as we are about the new matcha Frapp, surprisingly matcha isn't the ingredient that drew our attention to the drink. The beverage is called Chocolate Cake Topped Frappuccino with Matcha Shot, and yes, it does literally come topped with a small chocolate cake.
A press release from Starbucks Japan explains that the drink itself is an almond-flavored Frappuccino. Once the almond Frapp is poured into the plastic Starbucks cup, it's topped with a miniature round chocolate cake. Matcha sauce is poured on top of the cake, and the drink then gets a dollop of whipped cream. Finally, a sprinkle of matcha power finishes the beverage off. Several flavors come together in this one Frappuccino — almond, chocolate, and matcha — but the cake is what really sets it apart. Of course, this isn't the first time Starbucks Japan has taken a Frapp to the next level with a 3D dessert element. Remember the American Cherry Pie Frappuccino from just a couple months back?
In addition to the matcha Chocolate Cake Topped Frappuccino, Starbucks lovers in Japan are also getting a Coffee Shot version of the drink. We know matcha isn't for everyone, so instead of the green sauce, this one comes with coffee-flavored sauce.
If you happen to find yourself in Japan in this summer, first of all, we're so jealous, but second of all, you'll may get the chance to have your cake and drink it, too. The Matcha Shot version of the Frappuccino will be released on June 14, and the Coffee Shot flavor will be out June 23. July 13 will be the last day to get both. Once the drink is finally released to the public, we'll be spending a good slice of our time scrolling through Instagram to see everyone's shots of the new Frappuccinos. It's the only way we'll be able to partake in the action without flying to Japan.
