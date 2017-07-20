This Super Cheap Airline Might Be Coming To Your City Soon

In 2008, Frontier Airlines was on the brink of collapse after filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. Today, after less than a decade of reorganizing and restructuring, the low-cost airline announced its plan to double its routes on Tuesday.
"These new flights will allow us to serve even more of America and make flying a truly affordable option," said Barry Biffle, the company’s chief executive, in a statement.
"We project this will save our customers over $1 billion annually on their flights. These new flights will allow us to serve even more of America and make flying a truly affordable option,” he continued.
According to CNN, this means Frontier will add 21 new cities and more than 80 new routes to its roster, which includes the United States, Canada, Dominican Republic, and Mexico. By summer 2018 the airline will offer 314 non-stop flights which is double the amount of routes it currently offers.
Last year Frontier was known as the nation’s smallest carrier with only 63 planes in its fleet. It’s unspecified how many planes will be added however, the expansion will serve 90% of the U.S. population. In a nutshell, Frontier means business.
This massive expansion will place the airline neck-and-neck with major carriers like Southwest and United. It will also reportedly make Frontier the airline with the second most destinations out of cities like Orlando, behind Southwest.
Last year Frontier went on a hiring spree and announced its plans to hire 300 pilots and 800 flight attendants in 2017. More jobs and more cost-effective routes...sign us up!
