Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, & Jared Kushner To Testify Next Week

As more questions circulate about how deep the United States' ties run with Russia, news broke on Wednesday that Donald Trump Jr., former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner will all testify next week.
Trump Jr. and Manafort will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on July 26, while Kushner will appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee on July 24, according to CNN. Other outlets, including The Associated Press and NPR, have also confirmed the news, with NPR tweeting that "the focus will be on the registration of foreign agents in the United States and attempts at foreign influence on U.S. elections."
BREAKING: Senate Judiciary Committee announces Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort to testify next week.— The Associated Press (@AP) July 19, 2017
The testimonies will likely focus on the previously undisclosed meeting between Trump Jr., Manafort, Kushner, and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, as well as at least four others, in June 2016. Though Trump Jr. initially claimed the meeting was about adoptions, he later confirmed that the real reason he attended the meeting was to obtain what he called "political opposition research" on then-candidate Hillary Clinton by tweeting out emails of his exchange with publicist Rob Goldstone, who organized the meeting.
Politico reports that the Senate Judiciary Committee invited Trump's oldest son to testify on July 13, adding they'd be willing to subpoena the current EVP of Development Acquisitions at the Trump Organization if he didn't comply. Just two days earlier, Trump Jr. told Sean Hannity he would testify about "all of it" in front of a panel.
Though Trump has yet to tweet about his son's upcoming testimony, last week he defended Trump Jr. and called the investigation "the greatest witch hunt in political history."
My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017
Kushner, too, has said he'd be happy to help the Senate Intelligence Committee, though he won't do so in a public setting. The announcement of his testimony comes during a contentious period, when some Democrats are calling for his security clearance to be revoked.
According to CNN, Kushner's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said the following: "As Mr. Kushner has been saying since March, he has been and is prepared to voluntarily cooperate and provide whatever information he has on the investigations to Congress. Working with and being responsive to the schedules of the committees, we have arranged Mr. Kushner's interview with the Senate for July 24. He will continue to cooperate and appreciates the opportunity to assist in putting this matter to rest."
CBS News reports that the Russian attorney, Veselnitskaya, is also ready to testify, telling Russian news organization RT she wants "to clarify the situation behind the mass hysteria, but only through lawyers or testifying in the Senate."
