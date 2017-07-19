Raf Simons is one busy man. Today, the Belgian designer is back with his ninth Adidas drop, featuring four avant-garde running sneakers that will set you back anywhere from $330 to $560. Each style will be released between now and the end of September, but first up is Simons’ Ozweego III. Inspired by a military bunny boot (think of those styles Kanye West can’t stop wearing), the sneaker, which comes in black, red, and yellow, has a super built-up sole and graphic transparent silicone side panels. The sneaker is available right now for $500.
The designer is also introducing the Detroit Runner with a pumped-up sole and low-cut silhouette that has a futuristic edge. And as he does every season, Calvin Klein’s chief creative officer will offer updated takes on classic kicks like the Stan Smith and Spirit. The former comes in two styles: a pair with Velcro straps and one with the Raf Simons Comfort badge that has varsity detailing, and the latter is based on the 1984 Adidas silhouette.
While the Ozweegos are out now, if the Detroit Runner, Stan Smith or Spirit sneakers sound like they are more in line with your minimalistic jam, you have time to save up. They’ll be slowly released throughout the season at retailers like Neiman Marcus, Barneys New York, and Ssense, as well as Adidas concept stores. You can trust that we will definitely let you know when we find out exact dates.
