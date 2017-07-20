"Companies have to have an ear that can listen, but individuals have to take some control of this. This is not indentured servitude. You work for a company you want to work for, and if they tell you they won't give you leave, quit and find another place that well," she says. "Most companies are looking for talent so aggressively that they’re not dense enough to believe they can take a talented woman or man and say, Because you have a baby — which is the thing we do in this world to kind of keep it going — we're going to punish you and the baby is going to raise itself. You have to own it and push for it as you go up," she continues. "It's not the burden of only women to do that. [It's] men, and women, and definitely companies."