"Selfishly, it is our hope that if there are female founders that are building companies in the space of software and technology, that we want a strong pipeline of female founders and we want to see your companies," Kutcher said. "We want to increase our pipeline, so, selfishly, we're asking to see those companies. Also, for women who want to become VCs over time, at some point, we'll be adding more general partners to our team and we'll be hiring, and when we are, we would like to see you as candidates."