If You're A Young Designer, This Competition Could Change Your Life

"Women want something they can use for a long time. To do real luxury, timelessness is important. If someone is going to invest real money in it, they need to be able to use it for a long time. For me, it's not as much about trends, as it is an expression of design," Affas said. Since its inception, Zaid Affas has incorporated inclusive size ranges and silhouettes for all types of women, and plans to use the prize money to continue fostering relationships with customers via trunk shows and made-to-order garments. "It's not just about spending money anymore. Customers want to learn about the product. And we build a lot of our business through department stores and trunk shows."