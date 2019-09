If You're A Young Designer, This Competition Could Change Your Life

"Our primary mission came from fabric, and then to the innovations we're trying to implement: from NFC technology , for example, to other things we're working on. That was the business plan that was put together that got me my backers, actually," Bevans said. "I'm always on the hunt for pushing the boundaries of fashion with other technologies; I nerd out on that. I talk as if it's a tech company versus an apparel company, but that's how we approach it." Bevans' win comes just one day after being announced as a finalist in the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund , too, so it's safe to say the menswear innovator will be very busy for the foreseeable future.