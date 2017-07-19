Why I Stopped Medicating My Acne & Learned To Embrace It

If you’ve suffered with problem skin and haven’t let it affect your life, then huge props to you. However – and I know I speak for a lot of people when I say this – what seems a simple skin issue to some can have a huge impact on your mental health. My acne defined my identity; it totally changed my appearance, so much so that when I looked in the mirror, I couldn’t see past the bumps and I was sure no one else could, either. I was the spotty girl; nothing more. Every flippant comment made at school chipped away at my confidence. Gems like "crater face", "spot-a-lot" (I’ve got to give them points for the rhyme at least, right?) and, my personal favorite, "she looks like she’s rubbed a bin all over her face" stuck with me. Kids are nice, eh? I was hurting. A lot.