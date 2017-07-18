Though there was plenty of enthusiasm about Whittaker's casting, we weren't at all surprised to see some sexist comments about a woman being chosen as the next Dr. Who. The sci-fi genre is notoriously hard for women to break into. However, the fact that some publications chose to treat this announcement as an excuse to talk about the actress' past sex scene is blatantly disrespectful. Bringing up the irrelevant fact that she has been nude in past roles completely undercuts her talent. Whittaker has starred in three seasons of the award-winning British drama Broadchurch and appeared in the 2006 Oscar-nominated film Venus, and all these people can talk about is her breasts? It's unacceptable. Thankfully, many people have noticed what these tabloids are doing, and the sexism is not sitting right with them.