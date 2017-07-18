I wonder why the newspapers didn't dig up pictures of naked Peter Capaldi when he was announced as #DoctorWho— A Person (@rdgresident) July 18, 2017
What's this about nude pics of the new doctor by the sun. This wouldn't happen to a male actor #DoctorWho— DaveMac (@DavidMac295) July 18, 2017
If you question the need for a female Doctor Who just look at the sexist reaction and the response from the Mail and the Sun.— DanielSSmith (@DanielSSmith) July 17, 2017
Experience time travel by reading Daily Mail reader comments about a female Doctor Who & being instantly transported back to the 1920s.— James Martin (@Pundamentalism) July 16, 2017
"She cant be The Doctor she was naked that time in that thing,what if my family thinks shes naked under those clothes!?"-The Sun #DoctorWho— Trillian-Z (@Trillian_Z) July 18, 2017
Such a non-story @MailOnline— Leigh (@Tweekilby) July 18, 2017
Headline should read "Actress found acting before new role, as early as 2011"#doctor13https://t.co/F5L8qFT369