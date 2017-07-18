Over the weekend, it was announced that for the first time since Dr. Who premiered nearly 55 years ago, a woman has been cast as the doctor. We were overjoyed by this wonderful news and couldn't help but think that the decision was a sign that things are moving in the right direction for women in entertainment. Well, we didn’t have long to bask in our excitement before the world reminded us that it’s filled with a lot of garbage people, the type of people who are just as excited about announcements like this because it gives them an opportunity to be openly sexist in the lowest way. Just one day after actress Jodie Whittaker was tapped as the first female Dr. Who, some British tabloids published nude photos of the actress and write ups on her various nude scenes in past projects. And all we can think is this would never happen to a male actor.