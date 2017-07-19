"Oh, for sure. Everything is deflection. That's not just me. It's a normal trait that we use comedy in so many places where sadness creeps in, and real darkness creeps in. I remember at my grandfather's funeral they were playing "Taps." It was a military funeral, but it was not a decorated military funeral. It was one guy put in a tape of "Taps" into a boom box and propped it up on a grave. It just was so sad and funny, and I just started giggling. I was sad. He was my only grandparent, too, that I remembered. I was really devastated that he passed, but also saw the comedy in this very tragic moment of listening to "Taps" on a boombox. My whole family–this is how we deal with it. We went to a diner in New Jersey and ate grilled cheeses and tuna melts and talked about him and cried. That was how we got through it. I think that's how other families get through the mess. It's also healthy to let the tears fly and come out and sit in grief. Just try not to sit in it too long. Liz and I, we're empathetic. We like to tell stories that we can empathize with humans instead of make them these black and white people who are either victims or predators. Flawed humans, but lovable. Not even likable. That's okay not to be. Some of these characters aren't liked all the time."