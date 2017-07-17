Betsey Johnson reinvents herself once every few years — a testament to the designer's staying power. This time, it's with a vacation home in the resort city of Zihuatanejo, Mexico, which is completely decked out in her signature style: a bit of rocker, a bit of glam, and all-hot-pink-everything. It's enough to make one nostalgic for the 1970s, when Betsey was making clothes for the Velvet Underground and other rockers of the day.