"Originally, when I built the villa for the first time in Mexico back in 2004, I knew I wanted the concept to be an 'Italian villa,'" Johnson tells Refinery29 in an email. "The first iteration had several beautiful archways...but was a bit dark and church-like. So, when I decided to redo it three years ago, I went to my architect Andrés Benítez and said, 'Make this house sparkle, be my new eyes and bring these walls to life!'"