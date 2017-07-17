Betsey Johnson reinvents herself once every few years — a testament to the designer's staying power. This time, it's with a vacation home in the resort city of Zihuatanejo, Mexico, which is completely decked out in her signature style: a bit of rocker, a bit of glam, and all-hot-pink-everything. It's enough to make one nostalgic for the 1970s, when Betsey was making clothes for the Velvet Underground and other rockers of the day.
We already knew Johnson had a way with real estate, having glimpsed her chic Upper East Side condo, which was for sale last year. But the "BetseyVilla" is a completely different animal. Now available for rent starting at $618 on Airbnb, the four-bedroom, six-bathroom estate is an unapologetic homage to all things Betsey Johnson — with a pool, gardens, and private beach access to boot.
"Originally, when I built the villa for the first time in Mexico back in 2004, I knew I wanted the concept to be an 'Italian villa,'" Johnson tells Refinery29 in an email. "The first iteration had several beautiful archways...but was a bit dark and church-like. So, when I decided to redo it three years ago, I went to my architect Andrés Benítez and said, 'Make this house sparkle, be my new eyes and bring these walls to life!'"
That he did. Ahead, read our interview with Johnson and see photos of the villa.