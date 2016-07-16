Betsey Johnson is selling her condo on New York's Upper East Side — and the interior looks exactly like what you'd expect from the designer known for her adorable, girly dresses and accessories.
The unit has one bedroom and two bathrooms, according to its listing on the Corcoran Group, the real estate agency that is selling it. It's also got hardwood floors, large windows, and marble baths. The building is pet-friendly and has a doorman greeting residents downstairs. The listing calls it "one of the Upper East Side's most luxurious white-glove condominiums."
Situated on Madison Avenue and 85th Street, the apartment is in one of New York City's most prestigious neighborhoods. Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art are both practically in its backyard. Accordingly, it's selling for $2.25 million.
Since most of us can only dream of purchasing such a high-end home, here's a glimpse into the unit that'll let you live vicariously through the next lucky resident.
