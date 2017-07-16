Move over, Harry Potter cast: It looks like another close-knit crew has a group text and it may be the most badass one out there.
In an interview with The Huffington Post, Britney Young explained that the cast of Netflix's GLOW keeps in contact via text messages and that the chain is a place where the actors can all gather together to support one another.
"We have a text chain where we text almost every day. We hang out," Young told HuffPo. "A bunch of us this weekend just went to see Alison [Brie] in a new movie, The Little Hours. A bunch of us all over the country [in the text chain] were like, 'We just saw this!' We just support each other, no matter what it is. We want to continue to work together and continue to be friends."
Young said that she keeps in contact with members of the cast, including Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, and Sydelle Noel, and that they're all still friendly, even though filming for the series has wrapped. While growing up on set and learning nonsensical wizarding spells will bring a group of kids together, it seems like hours-long wrestling practice, '80s-style perms, and shiny Spandex will do the trick, too. Young said that the experience of filming GLOW, a full-body contact sport in itself, connected the cast together in a way she'd never felt before.
"Literally, what I loved about our cast, was that every day when they set up our cast chairs, we were always sitting by someone different. And I think that really helped us a lot to get to know each other," Young told HuffPo. "I also loved that at lunch, we never had cliques. You never saw the same group of girls eating together every single day. It just felt very natural for us."
Netflix hasn't confirmed GLOW's second season yet, but fans can be sure that even if these glam ladies don't hit the ring together, the actors' text chain will live on — and so will their friendship.
