The Bachelorette's Dean Sends Out A Plea For Religious Tolerance Ahead Of Hometowns

The world has clearly fallen for The Bachelorette's Dean Unglert and honestly how can you not? He's charming, he's got a great smile, and for a guy who's six years younger than Rachel he is awfully emotionally intelligent.
Earlier this week, a fan tweeted to the young star pointing out his comment that offended her regarding his family. "Love you on
#TheBachelorette but using the word 'eccentric' to describe your Sikh dad is kind of insulting to Sikhs like me :(," user Jasneet Dulai said to him.
Unglert immediately responded and said, "I understand what you mean. His eccentric behavior is not a product of his Sikh faith. I didn't mean for it to come across like that."
After clarifying, he took to Instagram yesterday (July 15) to open up again about his relationship with his dad. "Hometowns are 2 days away! ..and I'm asking for a favor: when I said my father was eccentric, I was not referring to his Sikh faith or the turban he wears on his head," he said in the caption of his post. "I'm not asking you to spare his feelings (or mine) but instead to be cognizant and accepting of the millions of people that belong to the Sikh community. Although he and I are not close, I respect my father’s decision to follow his heart and pursue the life he has chosen. Let us not criticize him for his appearance or his beliefs because by doing so we are disparaging an entire faith and culture that includes millions of people. And I know we are all better than that. That is all (for now)."
It seems he's coming from a place of positivity and sincerity. Plus, bringing that special someone home is no easy feat, so it's certainly worth hearing out the context of how he's feeling. In short, we're totally still rooting for Rachel to pick him.
