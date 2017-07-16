Disney’s Villains Are Coming To Your Home, As Stamps

Now that all of Disney's princesses are coming together in the upcoming Wreck-It Ralph sequel, it's the villains' turn to reunite. On Friday (July 14), it was announced that the USPS was honoring some of the animations we all know, maybe not love, through a brand-new stamp collection that's now available for purchase.
E! News reports the line of stamps was first unveiled at Disney's D23 Expo held in Anaheim, CA. "The Postal Service is highlighting the Disney Villains and the pioneering spirit of the Ink and Paint Department that brought many of these characters to life," Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan said of the news. "These Forever stamps are our way of saying Disney Villains will forever entertain us and serve as a tribute Disney's artistry and storytelling skill."
With Disney favorites including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and even Walt Disney himself, already honored with their own stamps, it seemed only fitting to continue the tradition. It may be easier to send a quick text or e-mail nowadays, but maybe this will inspire you to go the good old fashion snail mail route. No matter what anyone says, nothing beats a handwritten letter.
For those of you who still can't get enough Disney action, don't forget that the company is coming to you with a number of classic live-action remakes and sequels. Exciting details of the cast of the new Aladdin remake was also revealed at the expo, featuring Canadian actor Mena Massoud as the lead star. Watching Emma Watson and Dan Stevens' Beauty and the Beast may never get old, but it's amazing to know that Disney is always innovating and giving fans something to look forward to.
