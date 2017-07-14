As we inch closer to the penultimate season of Game Of Thrones — which begins airing on July 16 — it seems that everyone has their own fan theory for how the beloved HBO series will end. It's not just how the show will end that people have ideas about, however — it's how the series will kill off some of its most prominent players. One person who has some ideas is actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister on the series. How will the (mostly) evil twin of Cersei (Lena Headey) meet his maker? In a way that rivals Shakespeare's most tragic heroes, hopes Coster-Waldau.
Advertisement
In an interview with Variety, the actor — who has played the corrupt leader since season 1 of the drama — revealed he has thought long and hard about how Jaime could go. It's not exactly an unrealistic plot point: while Jaime has been a staple of the series since its inception, the series has killed off a number of important characters, from Ned Stark (Sean Bean) to King Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) to Hodor (Kristian Nairn). Jon Snow (Kit Harington) even died for a brief moment there. As for Jaime's potential death, Coster-Waldau told Variety he could see the moment going one of two ways:
"There’s been these moments where a fire plays a big part of the show, but also in [Jaime's] storyline. So, I could imagine that one of those dragons would just roast him," he told the outlet. "Or like a Romeo and Juliet thing. He kills either Cersei, and then he kills himself, or Brienne kills him. That’s very romantic. I think it’s gonna be less romantic, though."
He also told the trade that Cersei and Jaime will have a tough conversation in the new season:
"Without spoiling anything, but there is one line that Jaime has in episode one, when he says, ‘What are we doing this for?’ And, [Cersei] says, 'Well, we’re doing it for the family.' I said, 'But that’s just you and me, now. That’s it.' But she is hellbent on power."
Hmm... could Cersei's quest for power be the thing that ultimately leads to Jaime's death? Considering all the bloodshed that Cersei's actions have reaped, I think it's certainly a possibility.
Advertisement