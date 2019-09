Ansel Elgort Needs To Be Careful Around Those Koalas

First thing's first, STIs are nothing to be ashamed of, and chlamydia is easily treatable as long as you get tested and find out that you have it. But you definitely shouldn't put yourself in the way of it if it can be avoided, and as unbelievable as it sounds, koalas can carry chlamydia — it's an epidemic threatening the koala population in Australia. They can also pass a particular strain of it, C. pneumoniae, to humans, so, you know... be careful, Elgort.