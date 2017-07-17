"As an actor, it's always exciting to do something different, or that people don't expect, or that even you didn't think you would be interested in. It's a short film obviously, so it's only 20 minutes, but you get to see sort of the evolution happen of her inferiority at the beginning and then she becomes kind of badass towards the end. I haven't gotten to play a lot of traditionally badass action-y characters, so that was really cool. I think having a female being at the center of any kind of genre is something I'm interested in being a part of, and especially in this. I love Sigourney Weaver in Alien, and we had a moment in the short film that kind of felt like one of the scenes in that film. It was exciting to be part of that world."