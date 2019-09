Do Millennials Want To Join Labor Unions?

"As just one example, back in my native state of Wisconsin, after Gov. Scott Walker passed an anti-collective-bargaining law that sharply curtailed unions’ right to fight on behalf of their workers, he was able to pass another law a few months later that eliminated Wisconsin factory and retail workers’ right to weekends off ," Cauley writes. "At a time when the government wants to disembowel public and private health care and when wages are on the decline , our best recourse to these threats is to join existing unions or unionize ourselves."