Michelle Obama Had The Sweetest Words For Malala Yousafzai On Her 20th Birthday

Malala has been a champion for young girls and their right to an education since she was a child, and not even being shot by the Taliban at age 14 could prevent her from dedicating her life to activism. Since the horrific attack, Malala has opened a school for Syrian refugees , won a Nobel Peace Prize, and launched a Girl Power Trip , where she'll travel to four continents and encourage women to help her with her life's work so she can go to college.