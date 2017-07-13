Michelle Obama Had The Sweetest Words For Malala Yousafzai On Her 20th Birthday

The Obama family is doing a great job at making us pine after their days at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
First, President Obama held the most adorable baby at an airport. Then we learned that a photo book of Michelle Obama looking fabulous in the White House is hitting shelves soon, which sent a wave of nostalgia through us.
But today, Michelle took to Twitter to wish humanitarian rockstar Malala Yousafzai a happy birthday with the nicest message, and honestly, we are at a loss for words. At least we can rest easy knowing that Meryl Streep misses the power couple as much as we do.
Happy Birthday, @Malala! Your courage inspires us all to keep fighting for girls everywhere to get the education they deserve. pic.twitter.com/oTXwRWL1mU— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 12, 2017
"Happy birthday, @Malala," the former First Lady wrote to the young hero who recently joined Twitter. "Your courage inspires us all to keep fighting for girls everywhere to get the education they deserve."
Malala, who just turned 20 today, spent her birthday in the best way possible: by taking a group of girls forced out of school by violence to a theme park for a day of cotton candy, carnival rides, and fun.
"Malala spent her birthday in Iraq sharing cotton candy and riding the ferris wheel with girls forced out of school by violence in Mosul and other towns," the Malala Fund wrote in an Instagram post. "She arrived just as the government declared victory in Mosul. 'Fighting in the streets may be over, but our fight for girls continues,' she says.'"
Malala has been a champion for young girls and their right to an education since she was a child, and not even being shot by the Taliban at age 14 could prevent her from dedicating her life to activism. Since the horrific attack, Malala has opened a school for Syrian refugees, won a Nobel Peace Prize, and launched a Girl Power Trip, where she'll travel to four continents and encourage women to help her with her life's work so she can go to college.
In an interview with Refinery29's Torey Van Oot, Malala talked about the importance of her latest mission and why it's hard for her to take more of a backseat in her work in order to get her own education.
"It is a big challenge because there are so many issues: from child marriage to child trafficking to culture issues and taboos and poverty," she said. Malala made sure to note that she will still work hard to prioritize education for young girls and refugees. "If you don't support them now, [children] who have already been out of school for so many years, they will be a generation lost."
Happy birthday, Malala. May you continue to shine!
