Obama Took A Selfie With A Baby & Now We Miss Him Even More

Ever since Barack Obama moved out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, we've been experiencing some serious separation anxiety. If we listed all the things we miss about Obama, we'd be here all day, but his adorable pictures with children definitely rank high on the list.
Luckily, those photos haven't totally become a thing of the past. Over the weekend, Obama had a layover at Anchorage International Airport and he took a selfie with a baby after he spotted the adorable child. Needless to say, the photo totally made our hearts melt.
When Jolene Jackinsky and her six-month-old baby Giselle traveled through the very same airport as Obama, she got a little lost and it ended up being the best wrong turn ever. Jackinsky accidentally entered an area of the airport meant for private flights and it was there that she spotted Obama.
The best part? It was Obama who approached Jackinsky because he just couldn't resist saying hello to little Giselle. He asked, "Who is this pretty girl?" Jackinsky recalls. The two chatted for about five minutes about parenting and how quickly children grow up. When Jackinsky's husband arrived, Obama jokingly told him, “I’m taking your baby.”
Before the pair went their separate ways, Jackinsky asked Obama if they could take a photo together and he was, of course, more than happy to oblige. She says Giselle was totally calm and content when Obama held her (be still, our hearts).
“It was only five minutes but it was a moment that will last forever,” Jackinsky said. “I think it's unreal and pretty exciting that I get to have a picture with him and my baby. Not a lot of people get to meet him.”
Obama may no longer occupy the Oval Office (*sob*), but it looks like we'll at least get to see more photos of him with kids.
