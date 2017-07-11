A Photo Book Of Michelle Obama In The White House Is Coming Out This Fall

If there's one thing we're certain of, it's that Michelle Obama is an icon. The former first lady has been an inspiring figure for many throughout the country, and she's been deeply missed since leaving the White House. If you love her as much as us, the following news will make your day: A new book full of Michelle Obama pictures is coming out this fall (#blessed).
The photograph book, called Chasing Light, documents Obama's time as first lady. It will be published by Ten Speed, a Penguin Random House imprint, and comes out on October 17.
The collection includes 150 color shots of the former first lady and personal commentary by Amanda Lucidon, who worked as a White House photographer during the Obama administration.
“Mrs. Obama is a source of light and inspiration in my life,” Lucidon said in a statement through Ten Speed, according to The Associated Press. “She was a mentor to me and so many people around the world. The work she has done with young people, especially girls and underserved youth, has helped me realize that I want to spend my life helping others reach their fullest potential.”
The former first lady isn't the only Obama featured in an upcoming photo book. Former White House photographer Pete Souza will also release a book of President Obama's pictures this fall called Obama: An Intimate Portrait. (You may know Souza from Instagram, where he consistently trolls the Trump administration with pictures of POTUS 44.) The book, which takes a close look at his time as president, comes out in early November.
It seems that Chasing Light and Obama: An Intimate Portrait would be nice companions to books the Obamas and the Bidens are currently writing. So now, if you'll excuse us, we need to start planning how to make space on our bookshelf.
