We just found yet another reason to shop there right now. Over 350 of items on the H&M home website and in stores are on sale for up to 80% off, for prices as teeny as $1.99. Go ahead, peruse all the on-trend pieces — from tropical to botanical to geometric, they'll itch every design scratch you might have had in 2017. And if you've been dying to give your apartment a mini-makeover , without an expensive full-on overhaul, this might be just what you're looking for.