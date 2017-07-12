Every time we walk through the aisles of H&M's home section, or peruse the website, we wonder, Why don't we shop here all the time, for everything? H&M's is one of those underrated home sections that ought to pop up on our radar a bit more: It's practical, it's dirt cheap, and it's so damn cute.
We just found yet another reason to shop there right now. Over 350 of items on the H&M home website and in stores are on sale for up to 80% off, for prices as teeny as $1.99. Go ahead, peruse all the on-trend pieces — from tropical to botanical to geometric, they'll itch every design scratch you might have had in 2017. And if you've been dying to give your apartment a mini-makeover, without an expensive full-on overhaul, this might be just what you're looking for.
Advertisement
Check out a few of our fruity and flamingo favorites, ahead.
This pillow is bananas.
Pineapples are everywhere right now, so why not on your dinnerware?
With each only $1.99, we want to get a whole set of these flamingo teacups.
Advertisement