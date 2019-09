Tokyo-based blogger Kota Yamano told The Guardian it only took him 30 minutes to debunk the photo in question. Yamano specializes in military history, and he says the photo actually appeared in a travel book that was published two years before Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan disappeared. According to The Guardian, the book about the South Seas was published on October 10, 1935. Earhart disappeared on July 2, 1937.