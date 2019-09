Her views on monogamy were also subversive for the era: "I want you to understand I shall not hold you to any [medieval] code of faithfulness to me nor shall I consider myself bound to you similarly," Earhart wrote. She asked for her own private space away from the duties of marriage — "some place where I can go to be myself, now and then" — showing that perhaps she had read Virginia Woolf's A Room of One's Own , which had just been published two years earlier in 1929.