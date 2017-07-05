A New Discovery Completely Changes What We Thought We Knew About Amelia Earhart

This photo, sitting in a long-forgotten file folder, has the potential to change Earhart’s legacy in a big way. The photo is labeled as "Jaluit Atoll" — an area in the Marshall Islands — and you can make out a Japanese barge ship in the background. According to Les Kinney, a retired government investigator who spent over a decade looking for traces of Earhart, that’s a big deal. He told NBC News that this photo "clearly indicates that Earhart was captured by the Japanese."