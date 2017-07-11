Hurray! It's time for $25 flights again. Spirit Airlines is having a huge sale on flights within the U.S., and to the Caribbean and Latin America, according to SmarterTravel. This summer and early fall, you can grab a one-way ticket for as cheap as $24.99, with no roundtrip purchase required. (Although, as always, watch out for extra fees and be sure to read the fine print.) The lowest prices are available to members of Spirit's fare club.
Destinations for $25 include: Atlanta to/from Orlando, FL; Baltimore to/from Boston; Cleveland to/from Myrtle Beach, SC; Dallas to/from Denver; Kansas City to/from Las Vegas; and Los Angeles to/from Oakland. Additionally, you can fly between San Diego, CA, and Los Cabos, Mexico, for $67 and between Orlando, FL, and San Juan, PR, for just $88. Happy vacation to you.
Be sure to book by 11:59 p.m. on July 11 (TODAY) for the best prices and availability, SmarterTravel advises. You can make your booking on Spirit's website.
