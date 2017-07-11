It's always a great feeling when two of our favorite lifestyle brands partner up to create magic — and today is one such happy day. West Elm has just announced a collaboration with Away, a trendy and tech-focused luggage startup. (Away previously blessed us with this collection of millennial pink suitcases.)
This limited collection will be available in brass and platinum tones. It comes in four different luggage sizes, including a carry-on that fits the size regulations of most domestic and international carriers. The compact and lightweight construction also guarantees that it won't be an impossible struggle to stash these suitcases an overhead compartment without anyone's help — a very handy feature for solo travelers.
Thanks to a shell material that bends under pressure but never breaks, the product is built to last over many cycles of abuse at airport baggage claims. And the matte finish isn't just easy on the eyes, it also renders scruffs and scratches less visible.
A built-in lithium battery and USB port — possibly the most praised feature of Away's design — are also included, so you can juice up your smartphone as you haul your belongings from point A to B. Other thoughtful design details come in the form of separate compartments for clothing and hard objects, and a nylon bag attachment reserved for dirty laundry.
The price range of the collection goes from $225 for the carry-on, which weighs only seven pounds and is ideal for three to five days of traveling. Clocking in at just under 10 pounds, the largest case in the collection stands 29-inches tall and retails for $295. You'll also be able to purchase a three-piece set of carry-on, medium, and large sizes for $695.
Given Away's celebrity cachet and West Elm's classic aesthetic, we wouldn't be surprised if the collaboration sells out fast. Snatch yourself a piece of the collection — which has just dropped on West Elm's website — before it's too late.
