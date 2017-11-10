Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
West Elm
TV Shows
Shop The West Elm Pieces In The
Queer Eye
Loft
by
Olivia Harrison
More from West Elm
Home
PSA: There's A Huge Sale At West Elm Right Now
Natalie Gontcharova
Nov 10, 2017
Home
This West Elm Candle Collection Makes Us Wish The Holidays Were Already Here
Natalie Gontcharova
Sep 19, 2017
Travel
West Elm & Away Just Created Your New Favorite Suitcase
Venus Wong
Jul 11, 2017
Home
The Internet's Favorite Mattress Is Now Available To Try In Stores
It's hard to miss Casper these days. The company has changed the way we think about buying mattresses — by selling just one, available online only.
by
Marshall Bright
Home
17 Home Buys That Cost Less Than A Seamless Order
The dilemma: You want to add a little spark to your space, but you aren't really looking to make a big investment like new curtains or cabinets right
by
Chloe Daley
Home
Style Your Place Like A Home Catalog — All The Tricks
Two things get us excited about spotting home catalogs in our mailboxes. First, the glossy, new products themselves; who doesn't love flipping through
by
Chloe Daley
Home
Painting Your Own Apartment: Worth It, Or Not So Much?
Last weekend, I was standing on my kitchen counter, struggling to paint a very difficult corner above my stove, when my friend standing below said, "You
by
Chloe Daley
Home
Steven Alan x West Elm Is A Dream Come True
How meta would it be if you were dreaming of a designer collaboration in a bed made by that designer collaboration? That's what could very well happen if
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Home
West Elm's Got It! 18 Throw Pillows That Help Fight Off Cabin Fever
Spending more time indoors lately? Hey, with this windchill, we don't blame you. We also wouldn't hold it against you if you're getting a little bored
by
Amanda Keiser
Fashion
Pinterest Star Of The Day: West Elm
We know we're not the only ones hopelessly obsessed with West Elm. Their home decor brand's interior and product shots are already part of Pinterest
by
Dree Harper
Home
West Elm Hits The Road & Heads To Marin For Its Summer Catalog
Anyone who’s driven along the super-scenic Highway 1 knows that the lush stretch of Northern California coast is about as glorious as it gets. Not only
by
Angela Tafoya
San Francisco
Thursday Night Twofer: Catch An Art And Fashion Event In The East...
Feeling slightly panicked at the thought of stocking up on spring duds? Well, thankfully Oakland gem McMullen is here to assist. Not only does the hip
by
Angela Tafoya
San Francisco
Weekend Agenda: Meet The Bay's Top 10 Etsy Crafters At West Elm!
Attention fashion-forward crafters! Resident domestic goddess/blogger Victoria Smith of S.F. Girl By Bay fame has hand selected her fave local Etsy
by
Eunice Tanos
San Francisco
Weekend Plans! Yellow Owl Workshop DIY Stamping Class At West Elm
DIY girls and boy and home decor buffs, mark your calendars! Kicking off tomorrow evening, West Elm in Emeryville is hosting a little (free!) print-making
by
Shilpi Tomar
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted