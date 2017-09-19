You know that one moment that seems to happen every year in the early fall when the air changes, people seem to collectively switch to hot coffee and pinot noir, and you start actually looking forward to the holidays? For us, this turning point is usually accompanied by a desire to stock up on scented candles.
If you relate, we are pleased to exclusively report that there's a perfect partnership coming this holiday season: West Elm and Brooklyn Candle Studio. The furniture and decor retailer is collaborating with the small-batch studio on a three-candle holiday collection that launches today, and the scents make us want to start planning our holiday party already. Or, at least, start brewing the hot spicy-cinnamon cider.
With names like Champagne Toast and Christmas Cheer, these candles — made with natural waxes and botanical perfume oils — seem to have already RSVPd to said holiday party. See the mini-collection with photos, ahead.