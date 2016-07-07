It's hard to miss Casper these days. The company has changed the way we think about buying mattresses — by selling just one, available online only. Until now.
The mattress company has announced an exclusive partnership with West Elm. Now, shoppers can try out Casper's "one perfect mattress" in stores for themselves. If they like it, they can place an order on the spot and have it delivered to their home in two to five days. True to Casper's online roots, you won't be able to walk away with a new mattress in the store.
With a "100 night" trial period, Casper has already removed one of the hurdles for buying a mattress online — namely, what if you don't like it? But even with a money-back guarantee, some people may still be hesitant to make such a hefty purchase without at least trying it first.
"Demand for Casper has been overwhelming," Philip Krim, cofounder and CEO, said in a press release. "It's an incredible opportunity to build upon that demand with West Elm, a partner with a national reputation for great design and innovative partnerships."
Casper's decision to leave the online-only sales space is reminiscent of another e-retailer, Warby Parker, and its choice to open brick-and-mortar stores for shoppers.
