This Fixer Upper Homeowner Is NOT Happy With Chip & Joanna Gaines

Moving can be a pain. Between searching for the perfect place to call home and figuring out all of the logistics on uprooting your life from one location and planting it again in another, the entire process is daunting and difficult.
Most of the time, though, settling into a new spot can be exciting — especially if the home you snagged was remodeled by Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines. That's exactly how it was for one couple in Waco, Texas, who thought they were moving into their dream pad after working with the famous HGTV stars a year and a half ago. Unfortunately, the magic of being around the Gaines duo died off once reality set in.
Advertisement
Over the weekend, a drunk driver slammed into Kelly and Ken Downs' renovated house. To make matters worse, The Dallas Morning News reported that Fixer Upper had named the house "Three Little Pigs." Yeah, it's almost too eerie.
While the couple was unharmed, they're taking the opportunity to speak out about what they told local magazine Wacoan was "a Fixer Upper gone bad."
Car crashes into Texas #FixerUpper house in suspected DWI: https://t.co/ttVQ1nVUFr pic.twitter.com/hHD6TzqCA3— NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) July 11, 2017
In an interview with the Waco Tribune, Kelly described the area as being "like the Wild West" and said "there's been a lot of commotion coming from the bars and the store across the street."
"It's been a problem from the beginning," she told the Tribune. "We feel deceived by the city of Waco and [Chip and Joanna Gaines' firm] Magnolia Realty." She continued to state that she and her husband have been harassed since moving in and do not feel safe.
But it's not just the rowdy bar crawlers who have been an issue for the Downs family; it's also local residents and business owners.
"People have complained about their taxes going up because we moved here," she told the Tribune. "Store owners have complained about taxes."
Of course, people aren't just griping about one couple moving into town. According to People, the entire city of Waco has seen a massive influx of tourism (about 1.9 million people) in recent years, and the Gaines' hit show may be to thank — or to blame, depending on which side of the argument you defend.
Advertisement
Love it or hate it, even the Downs couple have been listing their home on Airbnb and VRBO to capitalize on the number of visitors.
There's no word yet on whether the couple will choose to sell or stay, but we certainly hope that the drunk driving incident will encourage others to behave more responsibly and the community will band together to create a safer environment.
Advertisement