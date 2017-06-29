There Goes The Weekend: Hulu Is Now Streaming HGTV Shows

Fans of HGTV's commitment-free series — there's nothing like jumping into a series without the need to keep up with story arcs and continuity — can now pull up the networks' shows on Hulu. That means weekends spent doing things like enjoying the great outdoors and meeting friends can now transform into self-care sessions with the Property Brothers and Chip and Joanna Gaines.
Apartment Therapy reports that Scripps, the network conglomerate that operates HGTV as well as the Food Network and Travel Channel, had a relationship with Netflix through the end of 2016. However, Scripps has let that contract lapse (the shows started to leave Netflix in the first part of 2017) and moved onto greener pastures via Hulu's verdant streaming services. While HGTV fans won't get the entire network's oeuvre, fan favorites are all going to be available to binge-watch anytime and just about anywhere.
In the six months since the shows left Netflix, fans have undoubtedly been feeling renovation and real estate withdrawal. However, Hulu's got the first three seasons of Fixer Upper on call right now, alongside plenty of other options when viewers have had their fill of the Gaines' Texan drawls. Property Brothers devotees can get the first three seasons of the bros' spin-off, Buying & Selling, as well as seasons 6 through 8 of the duo's OG program.
House Hunters and House Hunters International will be present and accounted for with their 102-105th and 86-89th seasons, respectively (let those numbers sink in). And for true completionists and renovation die-hards, Design on a Dime, Flip or Flop, and Flea Market Flip will be on the roster, too.
Not every HGTV stan is about home reno, but Hulu knows that. In addition to the network's standby tentpoles, Hulu will also quell viewers' wanderlust with Caribbean Life and Extreme Homes.
The addition of these HGTV favorites may be evidence of Hulu's quest for streaming dominance. Apartment Therapy adds that the service recently introduced a new $40 option that'll let viewers watch live TV and store up to 50 hours of must-see TV.
