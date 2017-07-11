This Fixer Upper Homeowner Is NOT Happy With Chip & Joanna Gaines

Most of the time, though, settling into a new spot can be exciting — especially if the home you snagged was remodelled by Fixer Upper's Chip and Joanna Gaines. That's exactly how it was for one couple in Waco, Texas, who thought they were moving into their dream pad after working with the famous HGTV stars a year and a half ago. Unfortunately, the magic of being around the Gaines duo died off once reality set in.