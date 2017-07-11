Super-spy Ethan Hunt is no stranger to crisscrossing the globe in order to save it. That means that Tom Cruise and the entire Mission: Impossible crew have to do the same thing.
Entertainment Weekly reports that the sixth installment of the series has finished shooting in New Zealand and Cruise bid a fond farewell to the location by sharing an epic photo of the cast on Twitter.
"Thank you to the amazing people of New Zealand!" Cruise captioned the photo.
The next stop? England. That may not seem as far-flung as Middle Earth, but the cast and crew have already filmed on location in Paris. After the long haul to New Zealand, a jaunt to the U.K. should seem like no big deal at all. In fact, the trip may have him on the same continent as the rest of the film's cast, which seems to be all over the world.
Thank you to the amazing people of New Zealand! I've had a great time filming the next Mission: Impossible here. pic.twitter.com/GqSmAJpQ7q— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) July 9, 2017
Cruise's photo shows part of the main cast, including Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Ving Rhames. Not pictured are the new additions to the franchise, including living legend Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Cavill (complete with a brand-new mustache, which he's lovingly calling his "cookie duster").
M:I 6 director Christopher McQuarrie chimed in, too. In response to Cruise's post, McQuarrie added, "Kia Ora, New Zealand. Thanks to everyone there who helped us achieve the Impossible. Leave a light on, London. We’re coming home."
Kia Ora, New Zealand. Thanks to everyone there who helped us achieve the Impossible.— ChristopherMcQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) July 9, 2017
Leave a light on, London. We’re coming home. #MI6 https://t.co/VQd22ngdIB
Thanks to the director's Twitter feed, fans are getting a bit more than just pensive cast shots à la Cruise. McQuarrie is keeping the film's actual plot under wraps, naturally, but he's giving a peek into the movie's sweeping vistas, some impressive equipment (planes, boats, and a very dedicated camera crew, included), and additional shots of Cavill's new facial hair.
Okay…https://t.co/IiKQcn8qSd pic.twitter.com/Xo7Gjr43SZ— ChristopherMcQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) June 22, 2017
Ethan Hunt's latest escapade hits theaters next summer, so the cast still has plenty of time to rack up stamps in their passports.
