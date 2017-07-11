These Instant Ikea Upgrades Will Blow Your Mind

When you live and breathe Ikea, creating a unique-looking living space can be a challenging decorating mission. While we certainly appreciate all the convenient and budget-friendly options the Swedish home superstore has to offer, we can't help but notice that our Ikea-outfitted apartments can look a bit, well, characterless.
Martha Stewart Living has just the right hacks to bring a bit of pizzazz to your flat-pack furniture. The best part? These DIY are all super easy to follow — as they only involve simple gluing and dyeing techniques — so you don't have to be a crafting mastermind to pull these off. Click through for our favorite how-to for taking five common Ikea items from drab to rad.