Demi Lovato is feeling the love this week — and she wants all of her fans to know it. The singer took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to share a lengthy, kindhearted note addressed to all of her many, many fans around the world.
"My Lovatics! I just got back from the most inspiring trip to Hamburg (more on this very soon!)," she began. "The trip reminded me, once again, that no matter where we live or what our cultural backgrounds are, having emotional human connection and love are absolutely crucial for our existence and survival. I am lucky to be in a position to have the love of tens of millions of people. It’s so unreal!"
The singer continued, explaining that recently she's gotten to know more of her fans on social media and IRL: "the kindness of every single one of you continuously blows me away... I've made a conscious decision to slow down a bit, to hug and meet more of you, and to take more time learning about some of your personal journeys too."
Lovato also took the opportunity to thank her fans for "allowing me to take the time I needed at the end of last year to step away from all the craziness." She wrote, "I’ll admit, I was worried that people would get upset with me. But what I saw was that instead of getting upset, literally every single one of you wrapped your arms around me and showed me how unwavering your love and support is." The singer added that she's happy to be back to making music with a new mindset — feeling energized, inspired, and "able to give my all and more, to this new chapter."
She followed up with a breakdown of her dancey new track, "Sorry Not Sorry," calling it "an anthem for anyone who's ever been hated on and has risen above it and come out from the other side like a fucking savage!!!" And fans will be happy to know that the new song is just the first of many that Lovato plans to share in the near future. "I can't wait for you guys to hear all of them."
Read the note in full, below.
