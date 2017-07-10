Target. No matter what your personal feelings are about it, it's clearly become a cultural phenomenon. Target lady, buying way more than you had originally planned, Target wedding registries, think pieces on what it's like to shop there... It's a thing.
It's also known for having some excellent sales — one of which hit our inbox today. Today only (this means get to the website ASAP, people), Target is having an online-only sale on all indoor and outdoor furniture.
That's pretty major when you consider that the offerings include luxe-looking items like a glass-and-metal coffee table (now $122.49) and a durable, tufted armchair (now $174.99) created in collaboration with designer Nate Berkus. Plus, the patio furniture is on sale, too — so if you're still sitting on dingy plastic chairs in your backyard, there's no time like the present to upgrade.
But that's not all: Until Wednesday, Target is also offering 40% off select kitchen, dining, and vacuum brands, which is also an online-only deal.
Advertisement