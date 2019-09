Hot Mugshot Guy Jeremy Meeks Is In Some Seriously Hot Water With His Wife

Meeks, who opened designer Philipp Plein's star-studded fashion show at NYFW earlier this year, seemed to have everything going for him after his release from jail for a felony weapons charge in Stockton, California. Not only did he land a pretty sweet modeling contract that allowed him to hang out with the Hadids , but he also got to spend more time with his wife and their children. Now, he might lose the woman who stood by him while he was behind bars.