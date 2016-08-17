Hot Mugshot Guy Is Now Hanging Out With The Hadids

In 2014, the internet nearly broke when a mugshot of a convicted felon was shared on the Hot & Busted, a Tumblr page dedicated to attractive men who have been arrested. The most famous of the bunch was Jeremy Meeks, a then 30-year-old Californian arrested for felony weapons charges in Stockton, California.
He was sentenced to two years in prison, and upon his release in March 2016, was met with a horde of fans and even a modeling contact with White Cross Management. The site even features his mugshot on his stats page.
Now, the 32-year-old is making even more connections in the modeling world. Specifically, he is hanging out with the Hadids. Good call, Meeks. Even the youngest of the model family, Anwar Hadid, is attracting industry attention.
It's not clear the context of why the two are chilling together, but we're assuming it's for an upcoming editorial campaign. Look at those blue steel poses — they'd make Derek Zoolander proud.
Anwar shared another image on his Instagram of him in the same shirt, holding a box of pizza.
Thank you internet, for giving us the dynamic duo we never knew we needed.
