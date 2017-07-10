Hot Mugshot Guy Jeremy Meeks Is In Some Seriously Hot Water With His Wife

You'd think after spending time in the slammer, Hot Mugshot Guy Jeremy Meeks would have learned that his actions have consequences. Yet, somehow, that lesson seemed to escape him earlier this month when he was spotted getting cosy with Topshop heiress Chloe Green on a yacht in Turkey, according to Us Weekly.
Meeks, who opened designer Philipp Plein's star-studded fashion show at NYFW earlier this year, seemed to have everything going for him after his release from jail for a felony weapons charge in Stockton, California. Not only did he land a pretty sweet modelling contract that allowed him to hang out with the Hadids, but he also got to spend more time with his wife and their children. Now, he might lose the woman who stood by him while he was behind bars.
Advertisement
In an interview with the Daily Mail, Meeks' wife of eight years, Melissa, opened up about the heartbreaking way she learned about her husband's affair.
"The first I learned of it was when I woke up and checked my phone," she told the Daily Mail. "Some random person I don't know sent a direct message with the photograph of my husband kissing that woman. I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart. I'd never heard of Chloe Green. I thought Jeremy was working."
To make things worse, the nurse told Daily Mail that Meeks wouldn't answer his phone or return her messages when she tried calling.
When the convict-turned-model landed back in Los Angeles, Melissa said he wouldn't stop apologising for the way she found out about the affair before they agreed a split was inevitable.
"We talked about divorce," she said. "I told him I didn't think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over."
Though she reportedly allowed Meeks to hang out with the kids on the Fourth of July, Melissa said she doesn't know how she's going to move forward.
"My whole world has been torn apart by this," she said after admitting that she won't forgive Green, either. "What do I tell our children? My heart is broken."
Advertisement