Salmon Sushi Is The Hair Trend We Most Definitely Never Needed

Names for hair colors are getting oddly specific. Case in point: A new trend spreading through Instagram dubs itself "salmon sushi hair," Allure reports.
The phrase conjures up a confusing image: Some orange for the salmon, white for the rice, dark green for the seaweed, maybe light green for the avocado? In actuality, it's just pink fading to orange and yellow — maybe more like sherbet than sushi. Still, despite the misleading food reference, it's pretty cool-looking.
Colorist Jessica Gonzalez created the style by mixing rose gold Pravana dye with pink, orange, and yellow dye. "My client wanted a peachy color and she was really tan, so I wanted to make it peachy but with pink undertones, and we came up with the salmon sushi name once we started applying it," she told Hello Giggles.
These colors can fade quickly, hairstylist Sarah Ramos told Bustle, so you're best off shampooing as infrequently as possible if you want this style. Using dry shampoos should help with that. "I also re-tone bright colors maybe every four to six weeks," she said. "It may seem like a lot to come back that soon after getting your hair colored, but it will pay off because layering the pink will eventually help build up the color and make it last longer on your hair."
#Salmonhair has actually been around on Instagram for a while, though the "sushi" label seems novel.
This is by no means the first food-inspired hair style. As Allure reports, Starburst hair is almost like a brighter version of it.
Another color proving the food-inspired hair trend has gone entirely too far? Unicorn Frappuccino hair.
If you're in the market for a new hair color for summer, we will give sushi hair this: It's more exciting than the more monochromatic peach hair. Plus, it sounds delicious.
