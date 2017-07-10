Salmon Sushi Is The Hair Trend We Most Definitely Never Needed

??? STARBURST ??? #WEWANTCANDY @colortrak @modernsalon ✨?? inspired from @starburstbrand of course! Thanks Jamie ? • • For this creation I lightened her with @pravana #purelightpowerlightener with 20vol, and overlayed with #pravanavivids in neon pink & locked in pink at the base, and melted in neon orange & orange, and yellow & neon yellow through the ends. Check out my processing photo for my pattern! Thanks guys comment/like if you love it ? • • • #pravana #pravanavivids #colortrak #colortraksoc #SOC2017 #wewantcandy #hotonbeauty #hotforbeauty #colormelt #vibrant #vividhair #authentichairarmy #fckinghair #saloncentric #haircolor #hairporn #hairtrend #vegas_nay #allure #hudabeauty #hairandmakeupbykaylaboyer

A post shared by HAIR & MAKEUP BY KAYLA BOYER (@kayla_boyer) on Jun 19, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT